PlayOn! Sports & Pixellot Team on High School Sports Productions

ATLANTA & TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—PlayOn! Sports and Pixellot are working on a group project that looks to bring automated sports production to U.S. high schools. Through this partnership, schools can use Pixellot systems to cover and broadcast home games on the NFHS Network.

The Pixellot fixed installed system deploys computer vision technology to capture and produce games without the need for a video crew. Game footage is automatically streamed to the NFHS Network portal where it can be watched live or on demand.

According to the official press release, PlayOn! Sports is currently deploying Pixellot systems for basketball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and wrestling broadcasts, with extended automated coverage of additional sports expected soon.