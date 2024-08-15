PlayersTV Launches on DirecTV

DALLAS—PlayersTV has announced a new distribution agreement with DirecTV, that will make the athlete fan-owned network available on the DirecTV app via the Internet and to DirecTV STREAM customers.

DirecTV's millions of satellite customers who want to access the channel can do so by using the DirecTV App to stream the channel.

PlayersTV bills itself as the first-ever Athlete and Fan-Owned Media Network, supported by a growing community of over 2,100 Fan Investor shareholders and more than 70 athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. The network features high-profile athletes, including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Jordan, CJ McCollum, Chiney Ogwumike, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Alysha Clark, Natasha Cloud, and many others.

PlayersTV will deliver its 24/7 channel programmed with athlete lifestyle and culture content—including reality shows, comedy, cooking, business, documentaries, and both scripted and unscripted series—to all DirecTV via the Internet and DirecTV Stream customers.

"By making PlayersTV available to DirecTV's streaming and satellite customers, we're able to continue developing a second-to-none lineup of streaming channels that allows our customers to choose from a wider variety of genres and explore their most avid interests in greater depth," said Linda Burakoff, DirecTV senior vice president of content and programming.

In addition to DirecTV, the 24/7 channel is accessible on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Fubo, Vizio, FireTV and more, PlayersTV reaches a vast and engaged audience, redefining how athlete lifestyle and culture are experienced.

"I'm beyond excited about our innovative alliance with DirecTV. This is a game-changing moment for us as we expand our platform's reach, allowing more fans to engage with the authentic content and stories of the athletes they admire. Our mission has always been to bring the voices of athletes directly to fans, and this partnership enables us to do that on a much larger scale. Together with DirecTV, we're pushing the boundaries of sports media, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences in a meaningful way," explained Deron Guidrey, CO-Founder of PlayersTV