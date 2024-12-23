PlayersTV Acquires Cloud Media Center

LOS ANGELES—PlayersTV, an athlete and fan-owned media company, has announced the acquisition of Cloud Media Center, an AI-driven sports adtech and media distribution company.

Cloud Media Center's innovative platform brings state-of-the-art AI technology to PlayersTV, enabling more precise audience targeting, dynamic content distribution, and scalable adtech. Through the acquisition of Cloud Media Center, PlayersTV now owns technologies responsible for more than 1 billion combined monthly ad impressions.

"This is a transformative moment for PlayersTV and the future of sports media," said Deron Guidrey, co-founder of PlayersTV. "The acquisition of Cloud Media Center catapults us into a new era of innovation, expanding our reach to an astounding 500 million monthly ad impressions. With cutting-edge AI technology now at the core of our operations, we are setting the gold standard for athlete-driven media, revolutionizing how athletes connect with fans and how brands engage with audiences worldwide. This is more than an acquisition, it's a declaration of our vision to lead the global sports media industry."

PlayersTV said that it was created to empower athletes to control their narratives while giving brands access to engagement opportunities with an expansive global audience. It is owned by more than 70 high-profile athlete investors and partners across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB, and a community of more than 2,200 Fan Owners .

The network features high-profile athletes, including Travis Kelce, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, Chiney Ogwumike, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Natasha Cloud, Kyrie Irving, Ken Griffey, Jr., Vernon Davis, Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Jordan, CJ McCollum, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Alysha Clark, and more.

PlayersTV currently reaches more than 300 million households via OTT and CTV via DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Philo. Its proprietary ad network called Players360 generates an additional 500 million monthly ad impressions.