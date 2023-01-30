PlayBox Neo and SNews Announce Integrated Newsroom Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—PlayBox Neo has announced a further expansion of the software connectivity of its television channel branding and studio playout servers by closely integrating the Arion newsroom system from SNews Broadcast Solutions.

"This is the latest in an ongoing series of partnership agreements with major broadcast product developers," explained Pavlin Rahnev, PlayBox Neo founder and CEO. "SNews has achieved great success with Arion which is in operation across some of Latam's highest-profile broadcast networks. MOS interconnectivity allows Arion-equipped newsrooms to perform all the core tasks of content accessing and news run down playout directly from the PlayBox Neo Production user interface. Arion's News Graphics template generation and its playout are directly integrated with our TitleBox Neo-20 graphics processor. This allows newsroom staff to concentrate on their core activity without distraction, saving time and maximizing production efficiency."

"Integrating PlayBox Neo's ProductionAirBox Neo-20 with our Arion system gives newsroom staff the ability to perform playout in a seamless environment," added Rodrigo Brasiel, CEO of SNews. "The combination conforms fully with our strategy of making technology fully transparent in a practical, agile and efficient solution that maximizes productivity at every point in the news production workflow."

SNews has long experience in developing software-based newsroom production systems for an international clientele and SNews Arion is designed to give newsroom teams all the facilities they need to monitor, search and filter incoming and archived news.

More information is available at www.playboxneo.com (opens in new tab).