PlayBox launches multichannel, single-chassis playout system

At the 2011 NAB Show, PlayBox Technology is presenting its new multichannel capability within one box. The company will demonstrate multichannel versions of its playout, graphics and ingest servers in single-box configuration.

Multichannel configurations have been applied to three products: AirBox playout, CaptureBox ingest and TitleBox graphics servers. These can accept or deliver up to four channels of SD or two channels of HD video and audio within a one-box package.

PlayBox will also debut TimeShiftBox HD, which complements the existing TimeShiftBox SD and provides accurate program time delays from one minute to a week or more. TimeShiftBox HD also includes logo insertion as standard. As an option, TitleBox can be added to offer full interactive CG, text and graphics keyed over the time-shifted video.

See PlayBox at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N5835.