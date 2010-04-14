PlayBox and DELTACAST partner for high-end I/O

PlayBox Technology and DELTACAST have been working together to extend the applications of the DELTA-hd SDI line of input and output boards into PlayBox products. The DELTA-sdi, DELTA-hd, DELTA-key, and DELTA-dvi video boards are now supported in PlayBox servers that include AirBox playout, TitleBox CG, and CaptureBox ingest.

The DELTACAST modules support VANC (for closed captions, Teletext, WSS, time code), HANC, AES3 audio (including AC-3), and raw SDI frame. The DELTACAST boards also provide automatic bypass relays controlled by power availability or by a watchdog. Embedding and de-embedding of audio (AES3) and time code (VITC, LTC, ATC) are also available.