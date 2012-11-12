Planet TV launches with Quantel

TSmedia, media arm of Slovenia’s national telecoms provider, Telekom Slovenije, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production system. The system will handle all news and sports program production for Planet TV, the new national commercial TV channel being launched by TSmedia in November 2012.

The launch of Planet TV marks Telekom Slovenije’s first venture into television. The installation comprises 300 hours of HD workspace, with 12 sQ Cut and sQ Edit desktop editors and two Qube craft editors. Three sQ Load applications handle XDCAM/P2 file ingest, with sQ Record for line feeds. Playout is handled by two sQ Play applications. The system is fully integrated with Planet TV’s Octopus Newsroom computer system – the Quantel sQ Cut editors run inside the Octopus GUI. Users also have instant access to media stored on Planet TV’s Front Porch Digital DIVArchive via Quantel’s new sQ Fileflow application.