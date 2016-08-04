Pixel Power Opens New U.S. Office

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—Pixel Power has set up shop in Grass Valley, Calif., opening a new office—which includes sales, pre-sales and support—to boost its support to the U.S. market.

Mike O'Connell

“This new headquarters for American operations brings us closer to our markets’ broadcasters and producers who need rich, real-time graphics for sport, automated content production and virtualized IP playout,” said Mike O’Connell, executive VP at Pixel Power.

O’Connell will lead the team in the new office, which is located at 13457 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley, Calif., 95945.