Pittsburgh Penguins add Ikegami HD cameras

When the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins moved into the new CONSOL Energy Center for the 2010 season, the team upgraded to HD video based on three Ikegami HDK-77EC full-digital multiformat HD CMOS camera systems and one HDL-50 one-piece full-digital multiformat HD point-of-view (POV) camera.

In addition to providing live in-game video on the 18,087-seat arena’s 25ft x 15ft HD scoreboard, the Penguins produce a wide range of 1080i video content year-round, including promos, TV shows, advertising and B-roll, as well as supplying regional and national networks with footage.

Since the Penguins’ debut in the CONSOL Energy Center, the HDK-77EC portable docking-style dual-format HD cameras have been deployed throughout the arena. Meanwhile, the HDL-50 one-piece box camera with 2.5 megapixel CMOS sensor provides an invaluable POV perspective shooting down at the ice from high above at the central scoreboard.

HDK-77EC HD cameras employ three 2/3in 2.5 megapixel CMOS imaging sensors with native interlace or progressive readout for 1080i/720p format flexibility. The HDL-50 is a one-piece full digital native multiformat HD POV camera with sensors and digital processing matching the studio cameras.