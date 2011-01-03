Pioneer Ships Blu-ray 3D Players



Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. this week began shipping its first line of Blu-ray 3D players. Unveiled at the 2010 CEDIA Expo, the line includes the Pioneer BDP-430 and two Elite models, BDP-41FD and BDP-43FD, which provide faster load times, streaming compatibility, a BD-J resume feature, iControlAV App and are WiFi ready.





BDP-430 The new line offers pristine 3D video via the latest HDMI standard, 1.4a, allowing for passage of the high data transfer rate required by the Blu-ray 3D format. Pioneer’s PureCinema technology upconverts standard definition video sources to 1080p for optimum image processing and delivering clear, sharp images with reduced image noise. Additionally, 36-Bit Deep Color support with compatible content and displays features smooth gradation steps with more accurate color precision and adds to overall high quality color reproduction.



The 3D models also support the latest high-quality audio formats including DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD. The three new models employ the Precision Quartz Lock System (PQLS) for jitter-free reproduction of Blu-ray Disc, DVD and CD content. When paired with a compatible Pioneer A/V receiver, PQLS precisely syncs the audio signals between the components for a true-to-life listening experience.



Once connected to an Ethernet connection or wirelessly through the AS-WL200 wireless adaptor (sold separately) consumers can access content from streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix and Pandora. All models are WiFi Ready with an optional adaptor for a wireless connection to home networks, streaming content services, BD-Live content and over-the-air, auto-notification of firmware updates.



Continue Mode, a newly expanded feature, now allows users to easily resume watching Blu-ray Discs, including most BD-J titles, where they left off. A movie is marked using the “Continued” key on the remote, and if the disc is not removed before turning the power off, users can resume playback at the same place.



To integrate personal devices with a home theater system, Pioneer’s free iControlAV App turns iPhone and iPod touch devices into a fully functioning remote control for the new Blu-ray 3D players. When the players are connected via Ethernet to a wireless router, the app allows users to control basic functions of the players. Pioneer’s iControlAV App is available for free from the App Store on iPhone and iPod touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore/.



The Pioneer BDP-430 is currently available for a suggested retail price of $299. The Elite BDP-41FD, featuring an RS-232 port for custom installation access and control, is available for a SRP of $399. Featuring an armored chassis and high grade parts, the Elite BDP-43FD is currently available for a SRP of $499.



