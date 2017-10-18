Pilot Innovation Challenge Down to 12 Finalists
WASHINGTON—Twelve entrants are still in play for the second annual Pilot Innovation Challenge from the NAB’s Pilot program. The Pilot Innovation Challenge recognizes creative ideas that use technological advances in the production, distribution and display of engaging content.
The finalists are:
Drone the News (DTN), Central Michigan University
End-to-End Audio Solution for VR Live Streaming, G’Audio Lab
Engagement VR: Transparent Community Interaction, E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University
Google Question Generator, Cornell University IRL School
Immersive Storytelling & an Ethic of Care, University of Colorado Boulder
LiveWorks, VRVideo
nēdel (“needle”), Ayinde Alakoye
NewsBIN VLOG, University of Maryland
Next Gen TV Saving Lives One Alert at a Time, UNC-TV
Pivotal News, Pivotal
RESILIENCE – Preparing for Climate Change, Michael Ricciardi
Tiny (AR) Desk Reporter, MIEL, Cronkite School of Journalism
The Pilot Innovation Challenge is done in partnership with the Knight Foundation. The first-place winner will receive $30,000, second place will receive $25,000 and third place will receive $20,000, while three of the finalists will earn an Innovators Award of $15,000 to assist with prototyping the concepts. The top six winners will also receive guidance and access to broadcast executives and exposure at the NAB Show.
The winners of the Pilot Innovation Challenge will be announced at the NAB Futures conference on Nov. 13.
