Pilot Innovation Challenge Down to 12 Finalists

WASHINGTON—Twelve entrants are still in play for the second annual Pilot Innovation Challenge from the NAB’s Pilot program. The Pilot Innovation Challenge recognizes creative ideas that use technological advances in the production, distribution and display of engaging content.

The finalists are:

Drone the News (DTN), Central Michigan University

End-to-End Audio Solution for VR Live Streaming, G’Audio Lab

Engagement VR: Transparent Community Interaction, E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University

Google Question Generator, Cornell University IRL School

Immersive Storytelling & an Ethic of Care, University of Colorado Boulder

LiveWorks, VRVideo

nēdel (“needle”), Ayinde Alakoye

NewsBIN VLOG, University of Maryland

Next Gen TV Saving Lives One Alert at a Time, UNC-TV

Pivotal News, Pivotal

RESILIENCE – Preparing for Climate Change, Michael Ricciardi

Tiny (AR) Desk Reporter, MIEL, Cronkite School of Journalism

The Pilot Innovation Challenge is done in partnership with the Knight Foundation. The first-place winner will receive $30,000, second place will receive $25,000 and third place will receive $20,000, while three of the finalists will earn an Innovators Award of $15,000 to assist with prototyping the concepts. The top six winners will also receive guidance and access to broadcast executives and exposure at the NAB Show.

The winners of the Pilot Innovation Challenge will be announced at the NAB Futures conference on Nov. 13.