Pilat Media's IBMS chosen by leading global media customer

A prominent global media and entertainment company has chosen Pilat Media’s Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) as the central rights management, content scheduling and media trafficking system for this large organization.

IBMS replaces several diverse systems to deliver new efficiencies through centralization, standardization, and workflow automation. The customer is rolling IBMS out gradually across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa organization to support linear channels as well as on-demand and new media services.

"We are delighted to have been selected by this global industry leader after a long and thorough evaluation process. In February, we announced that this company had gone live with the MediaPro advertising sales system provided by our Dutch subsidiary, so it's now very gratifying to be chosen for the content management part of the operation," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "This customer's selection of IBMS is just the latest example of how our solutions are enabling large-scale centralization and consolidation within some of the world's largest media operations."