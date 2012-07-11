Pilat Media, SimpleStream launch OTTilus to reach broader market

Pilat Media Global and SimpleStream are jointly launching OTTilus, a new company specializing in OTT video systems for broadcasters, platform operators and new media ventures.

Pilat Media will own 60 percent, and SimpleStream will own 40 percent of the new company.

SimpleStream, a London-based startup, was founded in 2010. Fourteen customers in the UK use its OTT platform, including the Food Network, At the Races and Ideal Shopping. SimpleStream's hosted system allows its users to stream channels to multiple devices and deliver catch-up TV services over the Internet.

With the enhancements being added and by leveraging Pilat Media's existing software, service delivery and international presence, OTTilus will support the needs of larger broadcasters, operators and clients outside of the UK.

For the first five years of its existence — with some exclusions — OTTilus will be both companies' exclusive vehicle for delivering OTT systems to TV broadcasters and operators. SimpleStream will continue to provide its OTT systems to nonbroadcasters.

Pilat Media already is involved with several OTT-related projects in which its flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System's (IBMS) multiplatform rights, content and media management capabilities are used as part of wider multivendor systems.