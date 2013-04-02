Photon Beard Arrives at NAB 2013 With ‘Square One’

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND -- Photon Beard has launched “Square One,” a new one-foot square fluorescent lighting panel.



Square One includes eight 5/8-inch diameter fluorescent tubes that deliver broadcast-quality illumination with predictable color results and fewer spikes and spectral variations typically associated with similarly sized LED-based fixtures, according to the maker.



Square One uses the familiar Osram daylight or tungsten-balanced phosphors that are the current standard in television studios around the world. The difference is that at only 64 W, Square One delivers a level of balanced illumination at three meters that fixtures pulling 100 W struggle to achieve, the company said. Square One is also dimmable for maximum flexibility and can be powered either direct from AC power or for approximately one hour with a ‘V’ mount camera battery. Photon Beard will be in booth No. C11432.