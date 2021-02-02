Philips Professional Display Solutions Rebrands as PPDS in North America

ATLANTA—Philips Professional Display Solutions has announced it is rebranding as PPDS in North America and will begin using a new PPDS logo, steps the company says reflect a total solutions strategy for the AV Industry.

“Our new strategic direction focuses on total solutions, global presence and sustainability, and this important strategic redirection is the right moment to give our organization a new identity—PPDS,” said Chris Colpaert, general manager for EMEA, Asia Pacific and North America at PPDS

The rebranding is part of a new brand strategy to grow core business streams. Other steps include delivering more advanced solutions rather than simply displays; growing third-party partnerships; facilitating access to global markets for customers with a full product and service portfolio and a single point of contact; and supporting environmental consciousness and sustainability, the company said.

PPDS is anticipating growth this year in North America following what it calls “tremendous growth” last year. It plans to enter new markets with new solutions, including the previously announced interactive Philips T-Line and C-Line range, and other new lines yet to be announced, it said.

The rebranding also includes the launch of a new website and the tagline “Powering Evolution,” it said.

“PPDS combines the best of Philips professional displays with the ultimate from our hardware, software and system integration partners. Our brand stands for the new. For the digital. And for connecting today’s people into the technology of tomorrow,” said Ron Cottaar, the marketing director behind the new brand at PPDS.