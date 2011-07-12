Philippe Rouxel Appointed Chief Marketing Officer of GlobeCast

PARIS: GlobeCast announced the appointment of Philippe Rouxel as chief marketing officer. His principal assignment will be to develop GlobeCast’s global product strategy for all business units in France, U.K., Italy, South Africa, Asia, and the Americas. He will lead the implementation of a strategy focused on value-added products in the broadcast market.



Rouxel will define and promote GlobeCast’s positioning, know-how, and teams, particularly in response to the latest developments in the multiplatform management and delivery of audiovisual content worldwide.



Since 2007, Rouxel has held the role of vice president of international distribution for France 24, available to 165 million households across five continents. Previously, he held business development positions with channels belonging to Lagardère, Canal+/Multithémathiques, Viacom/MTV Networks International, Première, and Walt Disney International. Rouxel graduated from EDHEC and CELSA Paris-Sorbonne.

