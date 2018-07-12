Phil Guy Joins NAB As European Sales Manager

WASHINGTON—Phil Guy, former sponsorship and advertising manager for IBC, has been hired as the European Sales Manager for the National Association of Broadcasters’ Conventions and Business Operations department. Guy will represent NAB Show, selling sponsorships and advertising to companies located in Europe, and will report to NAB Senior Vice President of Business Development (and former TV Technology Publisher) Eric Trabb.

Guy served for the past 15 years as sponsorship and advertising manager for IBC. Previously, Guy held various publisher positions at Studio Sound, World Broadcast News, and TV Technology Europe.

“Phil’s extensive sales experience in the European market is a tremendous asset to NAB,” said Trabb. “He is a great advocate for his customers and will help NAB Show expand its reach and better serve the needs of our partners in Europe.”