PHABRIX To Showcase QxP Waveform Monitor At 2023 NAB Show

THATCHAM, U.K.—Test and measurement specialist PHABRIX will feature the new QxP next-gen waveform monitor at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

With a flexible architecture, the QxP offers an integral 3U multi-touch LCD screen with V-Mount or G-mount battery plates for portability, the company said.

Designed for HD, UHD, SDR, HDR, SDI and IP workflows—whether remote or conventional, the unit combines waveform monitoring, generation and analysis toolsets to meet the requirements of hybrid production environments, it said.

The QxP offers a high-resolution image processing pipeline with support for deep color sources up to 12-bits, delivering all of the fine detail needed for camera shading or image grading.

Users can access a choice of overlay, stacked and parade display modes with the option of multi-colored, highlighted, green or monochrome traces. Nits scales and operation user-controlled nits markers are provided for SDR, HLG, PQ, S-Log3 and SR-live HDR formats. Rec 709 and Rec 2020 colorimetry is supported over the wide-range of YCbCr:422, RGB:444, SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 SD/HD/2K/UHD/4K/EUHD formats, it said.

For real-time IP production, the QxP provides support for generation and analysis of HD/3G/UHD/EUHD ST 2110 payloads on generic SFP28/25GbE interfaces. The unit's flexible architecture offers in-field engineering-grade data view and ANC packet inspection tools together with optional upgrades for SDI-UHD/4K, ST 2110-UHD/4K 48-60p RGB (EUHD), PCAP, Dolby E Decode, HDR and AV test signal generation. A factory-fitted hardware option provides RTE, Real Time Eye, and jitter SDI analysis with the option of a highly advanced SDI-STRESS toolset, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

See PHABRIX in 2023 NAB booth C4920.