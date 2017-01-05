PGA Tour Taps Twitter for Live Stream Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO & PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLA.—The PGA Tour has scored a birdie of a different kind with its new deal with Twitter to be the exclusive global platform to distribute free live competition coverage during the 2017 season. This deal comes as a result of the two organizations live streaming collaboration for the 2016 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Starting with the Jan. 19 CareerBuilder Challenge, Twitter will be offering live streams of the first 60-90 minutes of early Thursday and Friday morning play on PGA Tour Live’s OTT subscription window. Coverage will include pre-game analysis, interviews, range coverage, and live competition from the first two holes of each day’s PGA Tour Live marquee groups. The season’s offering will conclude with the Tour Championship.

Live streams will be available for both logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices. The streams can be found at PGATourLive.twitter.com and on @PGATour.

In addition, this new partnership includes an extension of the PGA Tour and Twitter’s Amplify program, which will see the PGA increase its highlight videos and regular content creation across Twitter and Periscope.