PGA TOUR Entertainment installs new router for HD production, broadcast operations

PGA TOUR Entertainment, the in-house production arm of the PGA TOUR, has installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400 V-144 frame digital routing switcher at the core of its HD production and broadcast operation in St. Augustine, FL.

The facility also is relying on a UTAH-400 A-288 frame AES switcher, a UTAH-300 analog audio router for time code routing and a UTAH-400 data router for RS422 switching.

Among PGA TOUR Entertainment's responsibilities is to produce the world feed for all PGA TOUR golf tournaments, which entails taking backhaul feeds from other sources, adding its own content and uplinking the result to 160 countries. The primary UTAH-400 will support expansion of the facility, including implementation of a media asset management system (MAM) to make it easier for editors and producers to store and access footage.

The UTAH-400 V-144 replaces a smaller digital router from Utah Scientific. With its new workflow, slated to go online in mid-2010, PGA TOUR Entertainment will rely on the UTAH-400 to input SD and HD signal feeds coming from digital tape machines, edit suites, live satellite feeds and live studio productions and output them into the MAM environment for eventual storage on LTO tape drives. On the playout side, the router will facilitate real-time, server-based playout of digital media. Backhaul content and live studio production also will move through the router into the MAM system, enabling it to be digitized in real time.

The UTAH-400/144 is housed in a compact 9RU frame and includes dual power supplies and controller cards.

See Utah Scientific at NAB Show Booth N4511.