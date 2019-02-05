PGA Tour Adds 360-Degree Tee Box To AR App For AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—PGA Tour AR is adding a new feature to its augmented reality app that presents live augmented reality and 360-degree tournament coverage of the No. 1 and 18 holes on the Pebble Beach Golf Links at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour announced this week.

“360-degree Tee Box presented by AT&T” is available to fans in the United States on their Apple device. Once launched, fans are asked to scan the floor and tap to start the 360-degree experience. An AR green with the Pebble Beach flag appears and directs fans to walk toward the green.

When on the green, a 360-degree video from the No. 1 or No. 18 hole tee box appears. Fans can move their phones around to view the video. The “360-degree Tee Box presented by AT&T” will go live one hour before the first tee time Feb. 7-10.

“The AT&T 360° Tee Box in the PGA Tour AR app offers fans a unique and exclusive view of Pebble Beach Golf Links,” said Devon Fox, PGA Tour director, Digital Platform Innovation. “Fans will be able to see holes No. 1 and 18 in an entirely new way, getting them closer to the action than ever before. Collaborating with AT&T to bring fans this exclusive experience represents a new way for the Tour to add value for sponsors and partners in the future.”

The PGA Tour first rolled out its augmented reality app in 2018. It allows fans to interact with 3D featured holes and live 3D shot trails on any flat surface in front of them. At featured holes throughout the season, they can choose a player on the course, compare shot trails from each round and different players. The 360-degree tee box is only available the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Live AR coverage with the app will be available during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from holes 1, 7 and 18 beginning with the opening round on Feb. 7.

Possible Mobile, part of the Possible creative agency, collaborated on the developed of the app and relied on data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the tour’s scoring system. That system captures and reports vital information on every shot in real time during tournaments.

The PGA Tour AR app is available for free in the App Store.