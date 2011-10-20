Petrol intros lightweight audio bag

Petrol Bags (www.petrolbags.com) has introduced an ultra-lightweight professional audio bag optimally designed to transport sound equipment comfortably and securely, and keep it safe, organized and accessible while working.

Weighing 2.lbs, the bag's roomy interior can easily accommodate a Sound Devices 788 mixer with CL8 controller attached. It is fully padded to safeguard the contents. Removable internal dividers offer custom configuration. There is free access to all mixer panels — side, back and top.

A transparent top window allows easy viewing of controls. Drawstring openings on both sides offer full access for connector cables to devices in the bag's front and rear compartments. Additional features include multiple storage pouches for an MP1 battery, cassettes, connectors, an external front accessories pocket, two expandable snap-on pouches to hold transmitters or wireless receivers, and a padded, adjustable shoulder strap.

The bag, the model PS614, has the following interior dimensions: 11.6in long, 3.9in wide and 7.5in tall. The exterior measures: 13.8in long, 8.7in wide and 9.1in tall.