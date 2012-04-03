PESA to introduce Web-based router control at NAB Show

PESA will unveil its new Cattrax browser-based router control software at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-19.

Expanding on the capabilities of PESA's local network-based Cattrax software, Cattrax Web uses most common Web browsers as the client interface to monitor and control routers in locations around the world.

Well-suited for monitoring, post production or any networked remote location, Cattrax Web is compatible with the full line of PESA routers and can control matrix sizes from 16 x 16 to 1024 x 1024.

It operates over Ethernet via TCP/IP and communicates directly with the PESA PERC2000 router control system. Cattrax Web pulls its configuration from the PERC2000 control card inside the routing matrix or an external 1RU chassis assembly. Once configured, Cattrax Web can be used like any remote control panel linked to the system.

See PESA at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9615.