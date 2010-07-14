PESA Introduces the Sabertooth



Audio/video connectivity provider PESA has announced the release of their Sabertooth fiber optic mini-extender. The device is designed to transport SD/HD/3G-SDI video signals over a single fiber optic cable.



With a 0.55” (14.0mm) diameter and 3.14” (79.6mm) length, the Sabertooth has some of the smallest dimensions of a coax-to-fiber and fiber-to-coax converter. Its diameter is smaller than that of a BNC connector and can be used on a standard BNC-based router to allocate fiber and coax connections.



Video transmissions are SMPTE 259M/292M/424M compliant and can accommodate data transfer rates from 270 Mbps to 2.97 Gbps.



The Sabertooth is designed for a direct-plug connection to video equipment and for a variety of applications including commercial, government, military, telemedicine and mobile broadcast.



