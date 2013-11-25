PESA Adds New Beijing Marketing and Sales Manager

HUNSTVILLE, ALA. —Lou Li Bin has joined PESA as marketing and sales manager for the company’s Beijing office.



He is responsible for sales and marketing efforts for the company’s product lines in China, and will also provide support for regional trade shows and conferences.



A graduate of Beijing Broadcast Institute, Bin has worked in the broadcast industry for more than 20 years. Most recently, he served as vice president at VTRON Technology, where he helped the company land its first business deal with China broadcasters. He has also handled marketing and sales for Miranda, Grass Valley and Sony in China.



Contact Bin at +86-1380-126-2787 or via email at libin@pesa.com.