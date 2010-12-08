Peruvian broadcaster deploys news TV channel with VSN HD technology

Peruvian radio broadcaster RPP is set to move into TV with RPP TV, a new HD news channel. VSN's technology has been chosen for the technical deployment of a complete HD turnkey installation.

The project comprises a vsnnews complete news production system with five journalist and five editing workstations, teleprompter, HD graphics and HD, two-channel studio playout. The installation integrates with two Brainstorm virtual studio sets and includes a compliance recording system, vsnlegalrec, and a storage system, vsnstorage. The broadcaster also acquired a six-channel scheduled ingest system, vsnautorec, and master control based on two vsnmatic HD video servers.

