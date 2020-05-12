Pearl TV to Host NextGen TV Webinars

WASHINGTON—Pearl TV, a consortium of TV station groups, manufacturers and associated groups focused on advancing ATSC 3.0 (aka NextGen TV) plans to host a series of educational webinars to prepare stations’ in their transition to NextGen TV, powered by ATSC 3.0.

The webinar series, “Entry Level ATSC 3.0 Implementation Requirements and Capabilities,” will be held bi-weekly June 3 through Aug. 26. Pearl says the expertise provided through the webinars are based on the experience gained during the last two years of operating the Phoenix Model Market Station, and will provide instructions to help station and technology management personnel convert local markets to ATSC 3.0.

Participants will be guided to a general operational knowledge of the standard as well as how it relates to service sharing on a NextGen TV “host” station. The series will cover an overview of content security and service protection, broadcaster application and framework and service profiles. Sessions will also be dedicated to encoding, packaging, gateway, encapsulation and signaling.