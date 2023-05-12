Peacock to Host First-Ever Exclusive NFL Game

NBC’s Peacock streaming service will host its first exclusive NFL game on Dec. 23 when it broadcasts a primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. The Peacock exclusive immediately follows a special SNF Saturday afternoon game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers) at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to the Peacock exclusive, NBC announced that it will present 20 regular-season games, including 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, NFL Kickoff 2023, and the annual Thanksgiving night game as well as three postseason games on NBC and Peacock—with two Wild Card Playoff games and one Divisional Playoff game. The games will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with the full HD-quality video stream available directly from NBC’s broadcasts.

The SNF announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark return for their second season together.

Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package, including playoffs. Games will also be available on live stream via the Telemundo Deportes app.

NBC has also claimed the primetime TV crown with its "Sunday Night Football" topping all primetime television series in the fall of 2022 and said that it is once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for the 12th consecutive year, extending its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen.