Peacock Becomes Bravo’s Streaming Home

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal’s Bravo has announced that Peacock will be the streaming home for Bravo’s programming.

For the first time ever, subscribers of Peacock’s premium tier will be able to enjoy all new seasons of Bravo hits like “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” “Top Chef” and “Below Deck” the day after they air on the network, the company said.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”

Previously, new episodes of Bravo series had a delay before streaming on Peacock. Now Peacock Premium subscribers can stream new episodes of Bravo series next day and will have complete access to past seasons.

“We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand,” said Kelly Campbell, president, peacock and direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”

The network will bring next day airing of shows to Peacock in phases, with all shows available by September.

Starting on May 2, in-season shows with episodes streaming next day include "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” “Top Chef,” “Kandi And The Gang,” and “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

In addition, recently completed seasons will be added to the Peacock library of Bravo entire series available to stream, the company said.