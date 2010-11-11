PBS ‘Nightly Business Report’ Opens Silicon Valley Bureau

NEW YORK: PBS news series, “Nightly Business Report” will have a new presence in Silicon Valley. NBR Worldwide LLC, the owner of the franchise, said it struck an agreement with KQED Public Media to open a new Silicon Valley Bureau. KQED Public Media owns KQED and KTEH, the public television station in San Jose, Calif., which will provide the reporting and production services for the new bureau.



Robin McElhatton will be bureau chief. She’s been covering Silicon Valley on television and radio for more than 20 years, NBR said. McElhatton was previously an anchor for KLIV-AM in San Jose, she also covered technology for KICU-TV in San Jose. Her other experience includes stints at KCCN-TV in Monterey and KNTV-TV in San Jose.



‘Nightly Business Report’ on the air for more than three decades, was purchased in August by Mykalai Kontilai, a former manager of mixed martial artists. Kontilai, who formed NBR, bought the franchise from WPBT-TV in Miami for an undisclosed sum. The program appears on PBS weeknights at 6:30 ET.