PBS America Taps Simplestream for Its First U.K. On Demand Service

LONDON—PBS’s British television channel, PBS America, has chosen Simplestream to create its first UK on demand service for the launch of the PBS America player on Freeview Play devices.

As part of the launch, Simplestream has integrated with PBS America’s existing tech stack to create a free-to-access service which brings hand-picked content from PBS America’s extensive archive to British viewers, offering a variety of content types, from history series to general documentaries. The combined solution will support PBS America in delivering brand new content to over 10 million Freeview Play users across the UK.

Factual entertainment and documentary fans will be able to enjoy award-winning content from the service, accessible via the Explore Freeview Play interface, at Channel 100.

The project encompasses Simplestream’s Hybrid TV solution, which leverages the proprietary Media Manager and App Platform products, which combine to provide a powerful framework for the seamless delivery, presentation, and monetization of premium content, cross-platform, the companies said.

Monetization is supported via both client- and server-side ad insertion workflows, Simplestream reported.

‍“PBS America on Freeview Play is our first streaming catch up service in the UK and Simplestream have been impressive in terms of their expertise and collaboration in working with us and our other tech partners,” PBS America’s general manager, Richard Kingsbury, said.

“We are thrilled about the launch of PBS Player, it’s home to an incredible array of content that’s currently available exclusively to Freeview Play viewers,” Freeview Play’s chief commercial officer, Deep Halder, commented. “We want to thank both PBS America and Simplestream for their work in launching the player.”