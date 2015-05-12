Path 1 Launches PiXiE Player MPEG-DASH Decoder

SAN DIEGO – Path 1’s PiXiE Player is taking flight as the latest member of the company’s delivery technology family. A software-based Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH) decoder, the PiXiE Player can offer 24/7 long haul video service or occasional use.

The PiXiE Player can be combined with the PiXiE-E1 encoder or embedded onto an organizations internal video portal to maximize OTT distribution workflows. Encoding video content once enables operators to pass along the PiXiE Player for simultaneous distribution to the Web and affiliate HD-SDI networks. It also features a Web user interface that can be viewed on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Using the MPEG-DASH adaptive bitrate technology, the PiXiE Player provides the highest video quality based on network conditions. Also, the Web UI helps smooth integration into any vide operation. All PiXiE products comply with MPEG-DASH and H.264 AVC compression standards.

A division of IP Video Networks, Inc., Path 1 is a IP video gateway provider.