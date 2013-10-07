Parkvision Suit Against Qualcomm Goes to Court

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -- ParkerVision, a developer and marketer of semiconductor technology for wireless applications, announced the commencement of its patent infringement trial against Qualcomm, before the Honorable Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.



Filed in July 2011, the company’s lawsuit and related court documents allege that Qualcomm has infringed on ParkerVision’s technology related to radio-frequency receivers and the down-conversion of electromagnetic signals. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages from Qualcomm, as well as a permanent injunction barring the continued manufacture and sale of Qualcomm’s infringing products in the United States, which include chips found in some of the world's best-selling mobile phones and wireless electronic devices.



The trial will be structured in two parts. In the first phase, jurors will determine whether Qualcomm infringed on the patented technology. If the jury determines infringement, the second phase would then focus on monetary damages caused by the infringement.