Paramount, Youtube TV Avoid Channel Blackout, Will Continue Negotiations

A dispute between Paramount and Youtube TV that would have pulled CBS stations and Paramount’s cable channels from the streaming service has been temporarily put on hold as both sides announced a short-term solution just hours before the channels would have disappeared from Youtube TV.

After warning that Paramount’s cable channels and CBS affiliates would be pulled from Youtube TV by Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET, both companies went on the offensive, with Youtube TV running banners on Paramount’s channels, urging subscribers to contact their local TV stations to voice their opposition to Paramount’s threats, while Paramount activated its website that it uses during such disputes (keepparamount.com) to urge its viewers to register their protests to Youtube TV.

Several hours before the deadline, both companies announced that they had reached a temporary truce and the channels would stay.

“We’ve reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV,” Youtube TV announced on its Twitter account. “Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS. We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf.”