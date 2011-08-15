Panasonic’s AG-HPD24 P2 Deck Being Delivered



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic Solutions Company is delivering its new solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck that offers native 24p recording with variable frame rates, according to the company.



Featuring AVC-Intra 100/50 record/playback, the HPD24 makes 10-bit, 4:2:2 master-quality video affordable, and portable, Panasonic says. The AG-HPD24 allows users to play back and review P2 cards on its 3.5-inch, 16:9 LCD screen; manage clip files and metadata; record full resolution, 10-bit quality content from a wide range of Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras via its HD-SDI input; and back up data onto hard disk drives, the firm says.



With two P2 card slots and battery operation, the HPD24’s rugged, half-rack design holds up to the demands of field production, yet at under 4.5 pounds it is small and light for easy transport, the company says.



Supporting the burgeoning 3D production industry, two HPD24 units can be synchronized for master-quality, full resolution isolated left/right channel 3D recording, either from cameras mounted on a 3D rig (such as Panasonic’s AK-HC1800 multipurpose cameras) or the company’s AG-3DA1 and upcoming AG-3DP1 integrated dual-lens 3D camcorders. Two HPD24s can likewise be synchronized for full HD-SDI 3D or 3D HDMI playback.



“The HPD24 will be equally at home in traditional, ‘2D’ production, whether as part of a live event system or as a record/playback unit in a video village,” said Steven Cooperman, Panasonic’s product manager. “It’s likewise a cost-effective solution for satellite facilities, news trucks and will excel as a redundant playback/record device in news facilities,” he said.



-- Government Video



