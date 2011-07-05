Panasonic unveils AG-AC7PJ AVCHD camcorder

Panasonic has introduced the AG-AC7PJ, a versatile, low-cost professional AVCHD shoulder-mount camcorder.



Featuring full HD (1920x1080) and SD memory card recording (480i) to SDHC/SDXC media, the AC7PJ is compact, weighs less than 4lbs and offers stable, shoulder-mount shooting. The camcorder comes with a large grip and zoom lever, as well as a wide-diameter, manual focus ring for smooth, precise operation.

With a high-resolution 3.32-megapixel MOS imager, multiple recording formats and intuitive professional functionality, the AC7PJ is well-suited for entry-level professionals.



The camcorder also can take 2.1 megapixel still images (1920 x 1080 in 16:9) and store them as standard JPEGs on an SD card. AVCHD recordings and stills can be directly played back from an SD card on a wide range of low-cost players, including Panasonic Blu-ray Disc players, laptop PCs and advanced game consoles.

The camcorder’s wide-angle 38.5.8mm lens (35mm equivalent) facilitates panoramic capture and shooting in confined spaces. The AC7PJ’s Intelligent Zoom function enables telephoto shots at up to 23X magnification.