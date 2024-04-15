Panasonic to Provide 150 Cameras, 31 Switchers for Paris 2024

Panasonic has revealed some of its technology that will be used for the broadcast of this summer’s Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris.

The company is celebrating 40 years as an Olympic partner in 2024.

At a press conference at NAB Show, Andre Meterian, director of Panasonic’s video systems unit for Europe, announced Panasonic is providing 150 cameras and 31 switchers, including Kairos, at the Games.

Each Kairos will perform production for up to three venues, said Meterian, reducing hardware installation costs and space by 60 per cent, as well as helping to make the Games more sustainable.

Panasonic will also be supplying PTZ cameras in 29 press rooms across the Games.

John Pearce, director of venue technical operations at Olympic Broadcasting Services, revealed Panasonic has also been part of the company’s move towards virtual outside broadcasting (VOB) which was trialled at the Olympic Youth Games in Gangwon earlier this year.

OBS worked with NEP and Panasonic to port software onto COTS servers as part of the broadcast workflow.

In Paris, OBS will deploy VOB at three venues, added Pearce, including Roland Garros, where eleven of the courts will be 100 per cent produced using VOB running on COTS.

This article originally appeared on TV Tech sister publication TVBEurope.