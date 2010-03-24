Panasonic to Introduce 3D LCD Production Monitor



Panasonic will introduce the new BT-3DL2550, a 25.5-inch 3D LCD production monitor with full 1920x1200 resolution at the 2010 NAB Show. The BT-3DL2550 provides 3D display with true-to-life color in a durable, production-tough LCD panel package.



The monitor displays 3D content using an Xpol polarizing filter, so content can be viewed with polarizing (passive) 3D eyeglasses. It switches from Left to Right image display, overlay, Left and Right two window display and 3D.



The BT-3DL2550 is equipped with two HD/SD-SDI inputs for simultaneous display of Left image, Right image and 3D signals. 3D signals can also be supported line-by-line or side-by-side using the



Additional features include pre-installed calibration software, Cine-gamma Film-Rec compensation, Standard Markers and Blue-only, H/V delay display, monochrome and Cross Hatch overlay display, split-screen/freeze frame (live input vs. freeze frame).



The BT-3DL2550 has a durable, lightweight frame and aluminum alloy back panel, and it is VESA-mount compatible. It comes standard with two polarizing 3D glasses, a desk stand and an AC adapter.



The BT-3DL2550 3D production monitor will be available in September.



Panasonic will be at Booth C3712.



