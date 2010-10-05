Panasonic Sponsors BSkyB 3D Movies

LONDON: Panasonic has signed on to sponsor British Sky Broadcasting’s 3D channel. The electronics manufacturer is vying to self-identify with all things 3DTV. Panasonic also sponsors the 3DTV channels on DirecTV in the United States. The company will be pushing its 3D Viera TVs and Blu-ray players in time for the holidays.



“Panasonic U.K. launched a ground breaking TV commercial heralding the launch of its biggest ever pre-Christmas media campaign,” the vendor’s U.K. site says. “Those with 3DTVs can enjoy the commercial in 3D over the coming weeks, while those without 3D TVs will enjoy a 3D-like experience thanks to advanced cinematic effects used to bring the advert to life.”



BSkyB deployed 3DTV across its satellite distribution system Oct. 1. DirecTV launched three, 3DTV channels July 1. Panasonic is the official sponsor of all three.





