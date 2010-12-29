Panasonic Ships New Cinema Camera



Panasonic Solutions Co. has announced that it is now shipping orders of its new AG-AF100 4/3-inch sensor HD camcorder. The unit was designed to meet the demands of film and video production companies for a camera that could produce a shallow “film-like” depth of field, and also provide a wider field of view.



“The design of the AF100’s advanced, custom-designed 4/3-inch sensor affords depth of field and field of view similar to that of 35mm movie cameras in a more affordable camera,” said Jan Crittenden Livingston, product line business manager at Panasonic Solutions Co. “What’s more, Panasonic engineering ingenuity has resolved the aliasing and moiré that has haunted the DSLR shooter. In fact, the AF100 was based on what we heard from and saw customers doing: purchasing DSLR cameras because they liked the look of the image, but then agonizing over all of the workarounds required to achieve an acceptable high definition recording.”



The new camcorder features an imaging area that is just slightly smaller than that in a 35 mm cinema camera, an optical low-pass filter for elimination of aliasing, variable frame rates, a built-in stereo microphone, and 48 Volt mic phantom power capability. It may be used with a variety of low-cost still camera lenses, as well with film-style lenses. The AG-AF100 is also switchable between video and cinema modes, and incorporates a waveform monitor and vectorscope for accurate monitoring of levels.



