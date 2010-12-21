Panasonic Ships AJ-HPX3100 1080p P2 Camcorder

SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic is now shipping its new AJ-HPX3100 1080p P2 HD camcorder, described as the vendor’s “most compact and lowest-price 2/3-inch 1080p 3-CCD camcorder.” Suggested list is $19,950.



The HPX3100 sports three 2/3-inch high-density 2.2 million pixel CCDs and acquires full-raster 1920x1080 resolution imaging with 4:2:2 10-bit sampling using AVC-Intra. It records HD in AVC-Intra and DVCPRO HD at 1080 in 24p, 25p, 30p, 50i and 60i; and 480i/586i SD in DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV.



The camcorder features 24-bit audio in AVC-Intra 100/50, wireless metadata input capability via wireless LAN and proxy recording with uncompressed audio. It has two P2 slots and seven advanced gamma settings, including Film-Rec 600 percent mode. There’s a built-in reverse scan that accommodates unusual setups such as mounting the camera upside down, or outfitting it with an ultra prime or anamorphic lens adapter to create a 2.35:1 aspect image.



The HPX3100 weighs in at 8.6 pounds. Power consumption is about 34 watts. The camcorder itself is available now. The new AJ-YDX30 proxy board and wireless LAN will both be available in early 2011.

