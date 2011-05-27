Panasonic Intros High Speed SDHC Cards



Panasonic is now offering a new line of high capacity SDHC memory cards that boast a data transfer rate of up to 90 Mbps. The new UHS-1 (ultra high speed) cards are being offered with storage capacities of 8, 16, and 32 GB, and have been optimized for professional use with such devices as Panasonic’s AVCCAM camcorders.



The cards incorporate a new “super intelligent” controller system (SICS) that extends archival shelf life of the memory cards and recordings contained on them, provides power failure protection, and controls the data writing process so that the card’s entire capacity is fully used. The UHS-1 cards are resistant to physical shock, water, x-rays, and temperature extremes.



With the improved data transfer rate, it’s now possible to offload a 16 GB card in as short a time at six minutes. Panasonic notes that in order to take advantage of this high speed transfer rate, users must have a computer that has embedded USB 3.0 capability and is equipped with either a Panasonic HUS-1 USB adapter or with an SDHC card slot supporting the UHS-1 chip.



