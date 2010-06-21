Panasonic develops complete IP production system

Panasonic has introduced its new “50 Series”— the company’s first implementation of an Internet Protocol (IP) and Serial-controlled video production system.

The system includes the AW-RP50 remote camera controller, the AW-HS50 subcompact live switcher with built-in multiviewer, and two models of the AW-HE50, a multiformat HD/SD camera with integrated pan-tilt-zoom capability.

The AW-RP50 remote unit can control up to 100 AW-HE50 series cameras via IP control, and up to five cameras and pan-tilt heads using RS-422 serial control. The AW-RP50 is capable of accessing up to 100 presets for each Panasonic Integrated PTZ camera (the AW-HE50 and AW-HE100), and up to 100 presets for other pan-tilt heads.

The half-rack width RP50 provides direct setting of detail, R/B gain and R/B pedestal adjustments for matching of camera outputs. Camera menu access is also provided for adjustment of other camera parameters.

The RP50 remote connects to the HS50 switcher via IP for synchronized use at a distance or by a single local operator. The controller and switcher, both measuring 8-1/4in x 2-5/8in x 6-15/16in and weighing just over four pounds, will fit within a single rack width.