Panasonic Debuts ‘TAP’ Camera System to Complement PTZ Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic is introducing a “tap-assist” camera control system, the AW-HEA10, that simplifies and enhances remote control shooting with two of the company’s pan/tilt/zoom cameras, the AW-HE130 and AW-HE40.

The complete solution includes either an HE130 or HE40 camera, mounted on top of an HEA10 tap-assist module, plus an optional tablet and network connection. When shooting with the primary HE40 or HE130 PTZ camera, a super wide-angle video image is simultaneously captured by the HEA10 and displayed on the tablet screen. Tapping the desired area of the image on the tablet allows the user to move the PTZ quickly and smoothly to capture the selected shot. Remote camera operation is thus significantly simplified and accelerated by allowing one-touch selection of a new shooting angle. Zooming can be controlled via the familiar “pinching” motion, or via an on-screen control. Up to nine pre-set main-camera shots can also be selected via dedicated on-screen buttons.

Because the primary HE40/HE130 camera can be controlled using the HEA10’s wide-angle view as a reference, the PTZ can be operated even when selecting a shot that can’t be viewed in the primary camera’s frame. This ability makes the system especially effective for remote seminars, sports, medical education, news, panel discussions and similar applications. Even non-technical personnel can easily select appropriate shots with this system, while experienced camera operators can use the HEA10 to expand the scope of their remote video production.

When using traditional camera controllers, the operator may sometimes miss action that happens outside the primary camera frame. With the tap-assist camera system, these changes in the action can be previewed in the wide-angle tablet view, and instantly responded to by simply tapping the tablet. Even when shooting rapidly changing circumstances, nothing need be missed.

The very wide-angle horizontal view of the HEA10 is also available via an HDMI output, and can be used for input to a local production switcher for a wide-angle POV shot or other uses. POE+.compatibility simplifies integration and expands the range of uses.