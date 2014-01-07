Panasonic Announces High-Performance 20-Inch Toughpad 4K Tablet

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic says the Toughpad 4K UT-MA6 tablet, the performance model 20-inch tablet with a 4K-resolution display, is now available.



Featuring an Intel Core i7-3687U vPro processor with an Nvidia Quadro K1000M GPU, and a 4K display, the performance model is built to serve as a mobile workstation for visual-intensive fields.



The performance model expands Panasonic’s Toughpad line to create a portfolio of enterprise-focused tablets. Optimized for the Windows 8.1 Pro operating system and built on the Intel vPro platform, the Toughpad 4K tablet bridges the gap between the needs of IT professionals and workers by including hardware and OS-based enhanced security features, remote manageability and capabilities to increase end user productivity and data protection.



“As a lightweight 20-inch tablet PC with beyond Ultra HD resolution and high-performance processing power, the Toughpad 4K performance model enables these workers to get things done in the field that previously were only practical at a desktop workstation, greatly expanding productivity, creativity and efficiency in a number of areas,” said said Kyp Walls, director of product management for Panasonic System Communications Co. of North America.



It features 256GB SSD,16 GB RAM, 2GB VRAM for storage and memory. The Toughpad performance includes a a Mini DisplayPort, Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6235 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 (Class 1), USB 3.0, SDXC card slot, smart card reader, docking connector, Gigabit Ethernet LAN port for connectivity and input/output options. It has a 5 MP rear camera and a 1280 x 720 pixel front camera. The tablet has a battery life of 2.5 hours per MobileMark 2007 testing (60 cd/m2) and weighs 5.6 lbs. and is 0.49 inch thick



The performance model offers an optional Panasonic Electronic Touch Pen, a device offering pixel-level precision and a pen-and-paper-like feel. The pen uses infrared signals to read each pixel on the screen and communicates with the tablet via Bluetooth. The pen can be held from various angles and can interpret more than 2,000 levels of pressure. It also offers 10-point multi-touch input.



Combined with accessories such as the Panasonic desktop cradle and carrying case, the device can be used as both a desktop PC and tablet. The cradle converts into a tilted stand to allow the tablet to be used in drafting table mode, and offers USB 3.0 x3, Ethernet and HDMI-output connectivity. A VESA-compatible mounting adapter plate is also available.



The Toughpad 4K performance model will be available in Spring 2014. The Toughpad 4K standard edition will be available in February. All Toughpad tablets can be purchased through authorized resellers and come standard with a comprehensive 3-year warranty.