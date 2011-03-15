Panasonic announces 9in BT-LH910 LCD production monitor

Panasonic has introduced the BT-LH910, a 9in LCD monitor for field and studio applications.

Features include a new high-brightness, high-contrast IPS panel; newly developed 3-D assist functions; and professional interfaces, including HDMI and 3G-SDI. Equally suitable for production, broadcast and institutional applications, the BT-LH910 can be used as an electronic viewfinder, on location and in mobile or live settings.

The BT-LH910 offers production-level critical viewing with 1280 x 768 WXGA resolution. The monitor’s high-brightness (350cd/m²), high-contrast (1000:1), horizontally aligned IPS panel has 176-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles.

The BT-LH910 incorporates a 2x SDI-in overlay and side-by-side display that provides a 2-D view of various 3-D checks, including composition, convergence, color and luminance, focus and zoom position and parallax.