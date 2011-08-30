PAG to Debut New High Power Linking Battery System at IBC

AMSTERDAM: PAG is introducing “PAGlink”, a new high power linking battery system at IBC 2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam. PAGlink is a system of V-Mount Li-Ion batteries that link together in multiples, to create super-high capacities, and to enable higher loads to be drawn. They can be transported by passenger aircraft without quantity restriction, enabling users to bring the power they need to any location.

PAGlink is a one-system power solution for all types of professional camera, designed to power the full range of equipment used by broadcast stations, hire facilities and production companies. PAGlink can be used to power HD DSLRs, handheld camcorders, broadcast cameras, HD high-end digital cinema and 3D camera set-ups.

The company says PAGlink is the only system that allows multiples of batteries–two, three or more—to be linked on a camera. For example, three linked batteries weighing less than 2.2kg create a single unit of nearly 20Ah (288 watt-hours), extending run time many times over and allowing up to 12A current to be drawn. The batteries incorporate heavy duty contacts which are engineered for high-drain applications.

PAG Sales Director Nigel Gardiner says “Television stations were telling us that they needed more power for their cameras. By linking the batteries we could keep the individual capacities below 100 watt-hours for unrestricted shipping to any location. We set out to create a system that would enable more batteries to be linked, and make more power available from smarter, smaller and lighter units. We believe that we have achieved a superior linking battery system that can be used to power every type of camera used in the industry.”

PAG will be in Stand 11.E20.