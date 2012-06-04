PAG Launches New Li-Ion Battery for ENG

LONDON—PAG is replacing its L95e battery with the new PAG L96e Li-Ion battery, an enhanced version of the L95e.

The L96e is the same price as the L95e, but provides a maximum continuous output of 8A, compared to the L95e’s 7A, and performs better at low temperatures. The V-Mount model is compatible with multiple viewfinder data systems for displaying capacity in the viewfinder, such as those used by Sony and Red One cameras. It adjusts automatically to each system. In addition, the L96e features a built-in run-time and capacity indicator.

The 14.8V 6.5Ah, 96 watt-hour pack is designed for broadcast ENG and professional video production. It incorporates high-capacity, long-life, premium quality Li-Ion cells, and is available in V-Mount and PAGlok models.