PAG Introduces Rack-mountable Charger
Camera power and lighting specialist PAG has introduced a rack-mountable battery charger.
The RMC4X can simultaneously fast-charge PAG, Sony or IDX brand Li-Ion batteries. Battery mounts connect to the charging unit via XLR-4 outputs. The mounts are 1U high and designed to be mounted in a half rack-width space, though two units be mounted side-by-side using proper PAG plates.
The unit features proprietary Intelligent Parallel Charging software for fast, efficient charges. The RMC4X is designed for use I outside broadcast vehicles and optional mounting boards for vertical setup in OB trucks are available. Output is measured at 100W (6A at 16.8V) and a backlit LCD screen displays the charge in progress.
The PAG RMC4X charger will be on display at this year’s NAB Show.
