PacTV expands bandwidth to support HD clients

Pacific Television Center (PacTV) has increased its bandwidth between Los Angeles and New York from OC3 to OC12 to support its clients’ increasing HD requirements between the two markets.

Level 3 Communications expanded the infrastructure. PacTV has also upgraded all of its local loops to The Switch, Azzurro and Waterfront (Encompass) to 1.5G uncompressed circuits.

As a result of this capacity increase, PacTV is now able to provide HD transmission of MLB games from New York to Sydney for Network Ten Australia (Ten). The new service is picked up via a 1.5G uncompressed local circuit in New York and then sent to Sydney at 100Mb using JPEG 2000 compression.